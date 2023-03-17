Boris Johnson Reselected As Conservative Party Candidate In Uxbridge Seat

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Dan Kitwood via Getty Images

Boris Johnson has been reselected as the Tory candidate in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency.

The former prime minister can expect a battle with Labour tipped to target the west London seat at the general election.

Advertisement

There was even speculation Johnson might perform a “chicken run” to a safer seat ahead of the vote. Although his allies have always rejected this.

“I can confirm Boris Johnson has been reselected as the Conservative candidate in Uxbridge and South Ruislip,” a spokesman said.

Johnson currently holds a 7,000 vote majority and first won the seat in 2015. The next general election is expected to take place next year although it can be held no later than January 24, 2025.

Since leaving office last September, Johnson has declared more than £1 million in speaking fees.

He has caused a headache for Rishi Sunak from the backbenches by making a number of interventions.

Earlier this month he criticised the deal with the EU that Sunak struck to replace elements of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Advertisement

He is due to face questions from MPs investigating whether he misled parliament over the partygate scandal next Wednesday at 2pm.

If found guilty, the former PM could be suspended or expelled from the Commons and a by-election could even be triggered in his seat. Johnson has long rejected any suggestion he lied to parliament.

In a statement, the Uxbridge and South Ruislip Conservative Association said: “Tonight the Uxbridge and South Ruislip selection committee adopted Boris Johnson as our parliamentary candidate.

“We look forward to continuing to work alongside him to deliver for the residents and communities within the constituency, where he has strong connections and involvement.

“His commitment to deliver a new Hillingdon Hospital for Uxbridge and South Ruislip residents remains at the forefront of his work as our local MP.”