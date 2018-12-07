The Archbishop Of York Wants You To Join A Three-Day Brexit Prayer Vigil

ASSOCIATED PRESS Your views on Brexit are irrelevant, he still wants you to pray hourly

The Archbishop of York is calling for people across the UK to join him in a three-day vigil of prayer ahead of parliament’s all-important Brexit vote.

A press release announcing the vigil explains that “after much prayerful consideration, [the Archbishop] has written a special prayer” which he is encouraging everyone to recite on the hour, every hour, for three days.

“At this time of uncertainty I have been asked by many people to call for prayer,” he said. “Please may I encourage you to join me in this Prayer Vigil as we work for peace and unity at this time.”