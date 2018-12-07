The Archbishop Of York Wants You To Join A Three-Day Brexit Prayer Vigil

The Archbishop of York is calling for people across the UK to join him in a three-day vigil of prayer ahead of parliament’s all-important Brexit vote.
A press release announcing the vigil explains that “after much prayerful consideration, [the Archbishop] has written a special prayer” which he is encouraging everyone to recite on the hour, every hour, for three days.
“At this time of uncertainty I have been asked by many people to call for prayer,” he said. “Please may I encourage you to join me in this Prayer Vigil as we work for peace and unity at this time.”
If you’d like to get involved, then here’s the special Brexit prayer:
God of eternal love and power,
Save our Parliamentary Democracy;
Protect our High Court of Parliament and all its members
From partiality and prejudice;
That they may walk the path of kindness, justice and mercy.
Give them wisdom, insight and a concern for the common good.
The weight of their calling is too much to bear in their own strength,
Therefore we pray earnestly, Father,
send them help from your Holy Place, and be their tower of strength.
Lord, graciously hear us. Amen.
MPs will vote on whether to accept Theresa May’s Brexit deal on 11 December and the Archbishop will be running his vigil from 6am on Sunday 9 December until midnight on Tuesday 11.
At present, it seems unlikely that May’s deal will get parliament’s seal of approval and what happens after that is somewhat unclear.
Earlier today, one minister suggested that “there is no plan B” for if May loses, while an amendment tabled by the Liberal Democrats could lead to a second referendum.