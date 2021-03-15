EU Starts Legal Action Against UK For 'Breaching Its Own Brexit Deal'

The EU has launched formal legal action against the UK for breaching Boris Johnson’s own Brexit deal.

Brussels said it saw the UK’s decision to unilaterally extend post-Brexit grace periods on trade in Northern Ireland as a violation of international law.

“It is the second time in the space of six months that the UK government is set to breach international law,” the European Commission said.

If the UK does not respond or come back to the negotiating table on the measures, it could face the prospect of penalty fines or ultimately the imposition of tariffs on exports to the EU.

The prime minister has argued that the grace period extensions, widely attributed to his newly promoted Brexit minister Lord Frost, are “very sensible”.

The government has denied breaching the terms of the Northern Ireland protocol, which is part of the withdrawal agreement (WA) negotiated by Johnson and Frost.

The protocol was designed by the UK and EU to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland, keeping Northern Ireland in the European single market for goods – but crucially creating the need for checks and import regulations on products arriving from Great Britain over the Irish Sea.

The first of the grace periods suspending certain checks, including on supermarket supplies and parcel deliveries, had been due to expire at the end of March.

But the UK pledged to extend them until October in a move widely welcomed by businesses in Belfast, but which was not agreed with the EU.