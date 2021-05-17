UK-EU Trade May Never Return To ‘Normal’, Brexit Minister Admits

Trade between the UK and the EU may never return to “normal”, a senior Brexit minister has admitted.

Lord Frost appeared to blame Brussels for the barriers many firms are facing to trading with the EU, despite negotiating the trade deal that took the UK out of the single market, which used to guarantee free flowing business with the continent.

It came after Brexiteer Tory MP Richard Drax said he had heard from businesses having difficulties with “red tape, the colour of your pen, problems at the border” as a result of the UK leaving the single market.

Earlier this month, Boris Johnson deployed gunboats to Jersey amid a post-Brexit fishing dispute with France.

Recent official statistics showed that in the first quarter of the year when the UK and EU traded on post-Brexit terms for the first time, exports to the EU were down 18% with imports down 21%, compared to the last quarter of 2020.

Particular sectors such as food and drink have been particularly hard hit by the new export requirements, and for the first time on record EU imports were outstripped by non-EU goods in March.

Frost said there were “teething problems” in seafood exports and said government support for the industry was having “some effect” in making exports easier.

He said there were “isolated incidents” of EU officials complaining about “the wrong colour stamp or pen” but said largely the Brussels side had been “pretty pragmatic”.

At the Commons European scrutiny committee, Drax then asked Frost if he was confident that in months and years ahead business can resume “as normal as it possibly can”.