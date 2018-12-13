The Rest Of The World Is Finding The UK's Latest Brexit Turmoil Totally Ridiculous

Us Brits may be finding the latest Brexit turmoil and Conservative party in-fighting laughable, depressing and exhausting, but around the world onlookers are well and truly stunned.

We may not be making the smoothest exit from the EU, what with a delayed vote, a leadership challenge and more backstop mentions than you can possibly count, but at least we’re providing a few laughs along the way, eh?

Here’s how other countries are dealing with our drama...

On Monday, The Mace Incident Was King

A lot has happened in the three days since Lloyd Russell-Moyle orchestrated this spectacularly British form of protest that none of us knew was a thing, but we are still not over it and neither is the rest of the world.

“Is the stick magic?” a New York-based writer tweeted, summing up the bemusement across the Atlantic.