Brexiteers Dismiss Fashion Tycoon's £1m Funding Boost For People's Vote Campaign

Brexiteers have dismissed a £1m donation by the co-founder of Superdry, Julian Dunkerton, to the campaign group fighting for a second referendum.

On Saturday Dunkerton revealed that he was giving a substantial donation to the People’s Vote campaign to fund detailed polling on the issue of the UK’s departure from the EU.

Dunkerton said “it’s not too late”, adding: “I know we have a genuine chance to turn this around.”

But Brexiteers remain undeterred, insisting that more people than ever now wanted to leave the EU.

Pro-Brexit Tory MP Andrew Bridgen insisted Dunkerton’s polling efforts would make little difference as many former Remain voters were now swinging behind Leave.

“People’s Vote talk about democracy. What their declared intent is is to overturn the democratic decision of the 2016 referendum to leave the European Union,” Bridgen told BBC News.

“The way the EU have dealt with the UK Government in these negotiations, a large number of former Remain voters have come to the conclusion that we couldn’t possibly stay in this relationship any longer.

“It would be rather like returning to an abusive relationship if we stayed in. We would be an absolute doormat.”

Writing in the Times, Dunkerton said: “The key to my success in business has been my instinct for when the mood is going to change — and I’m convinced we’re in one of those moments right now. It’s becoming clear there is no vision for Brexit and the politicians have made a mess of it.

“Increasingly, the public knows that Brexit is going to be a disaster. Maybe they just need to be given that little bit of hope that comes when they see how opinion is moving.”

The fashion tycoon said that if Brexit had happened 20 years earlier, then the company he co-founded “would never have become the global success that it is”.