A snap general election would not solve the Brexit impasse as eurosceptic MPs would still be too powerful even if the Tories won a 40-seat majority, the party’s deputy chairman has said.

James Cleverly said the Conservatives were “always ready” for an early poll but stressed it would leave the party “in the same place as we are now” on Brexit.

He urged Tories to “grow up” and vote for Theresa May’s embattled exit deal, as it emerged that the European Research Group faction of hard Brexiteers were set to reject a key amendment which may have handed the prime minister a lifeline next week.

Appearing on HuffPost UK’s Commons People podcast, Cleverly said a snap election simply postpones the choices MPs must make.

It comes amid ongoing suggestions that government and party figures are discussing the possibility of a poll, with parliament in deadlock.

Cleverly said: “I don’t think a general election would resolve things because the split isn’t on party lines.

“Let’s say I had the opportunity to wave a magic wand, we skip the messy getting votes and all that kind of stuff and jump straight to us having a 30-40 seat majority.

“Well it’s entirely feasible there would still be a range of opinions even in a majority government on this particular issue and we’d be in the same place we are now, which is having to grow up, grasp the nettle and vote through a set of proposals which work, even if they’re not exactly 100% what we personally would have put forward.

“I don’t think having an extra 20, 30, 40 MPs for one party or another would automatically resolve this issue.

“So I feel very strongly a general election is not a way out.”

However, asked if the party was ready for a snap poll, Cleverly quipped: “Born ready.”