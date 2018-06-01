We’re only just getting over the complete randomness of Russell Crowe popping up in the audience on Tuesday’s ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ semi-final (along with his mate Jimmy Carr), and now another megastar has got in on the ‘BGT’ action.
Friday night’s live semi-final had only just got underway when a certain former member of Take That was spotted enjoying the show.
And no, it wasn’t Jason Orange.
It was Robbie flipping Williams.
After opening act The Ratpackers finished their song, head judge Simon Cowell let everyone know his “good friend” was in the audience, at which point the ‘Angels’ singer stood up and took a bow.
We have a feeling he’s going to get a lot of attention for the rest of the show, something this guy is no doubt dreading...
As well as the presence of A-list stars in the audience, this year’s live shows have been eventful, to say the least.
Monday’s first semi-final was hit by technical problems, after bad weather led to the transmission being lost for 10 minutes.
On Tuesday’s show, Simon gave a two-fingered salute to one audience member, who caused a disruption by invading the stage live on air and pushing the judges’ buzzers.
During Wednesday’s semi-final a horrified crew member was caught centre stage towards the end of magical dance troupe Acrocadabra opening act.
Meanwhile, Thursday’s semi-final ran smoothly but judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon ended up fleeing their seats after getting a soaking during Marty Putz’s performance.