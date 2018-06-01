We’re only just getting over the complete randomness of Russell Crowe popping up in the audience on Tuesday’s ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ semi-final (along with his mate Jimmy Carr), and now another megastar has got in on the ‘BGT’ action.

Friday night’s live semi-final had only just got underway when a certain former member of Take That was spotted enjoying the show.

And no, it wasn’t Jason Orange.

It was Robbie flipping Williams.