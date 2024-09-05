Catch Donald Trump Begging For Votes 'Even If You Don't Like Me'

Fox News' Sean Hannity hosts Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump for a town hall event on September 4, 2024. Anadolu via Getty Images

Donald Trump on Wednesday told people they have no choice but to vote for him, “even if you don’t like me.” (Watch the video below.)

The lighthearted plea during his Fox News town hall caught the attention of an observer who said he sounded “desperate.” Another commentator even accused the Republican nominee of “begging” for votes.

Host Sean Hannity replayed a 2019 pledge by Democratic foe Kamala Harris to ban fracking if she were president (although she has since changed her stance on the matter).

“Pennsylvania can’t take a chance that that answer is true,” Trump said, per Mediaite.

He predicted employment and economic disaster for the swing state without fracking.

“She’s not gonna allow it,” the former president said. “You can’t take the chance. You have no choice.”

“You’ve gotta vote for me,” he added, laughing. “You’ve gotta vote for me. Even if you don’t like me!”

Trump: You’ve got NO choice. You have to vote for me. Even if you don’t like me. pic.twitter.com/aHlg3fxVdW — Acyn (@Acyn) September 5, 2024

One person offered a curt “no, thanks” while others on social media took a more analytical view of Trump’s plea:

This sounds desperate. — guitarman (@CoolJazzPundit) September 5, 2024

Yep. He’s a man trying to reassure himself. — The Observatory (@Observatory99) September 5, 2024

Sounds like what Putin said before his last election. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) September 5, 2024

