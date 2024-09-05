Catch Donald Trump Begging For Votes 'Even If You Don't Like Me'

Donald Trump on Wednesday told people they have no choice but to vote for him, “even if you don’t like me.” (Watch the video below.)
The lighthearted plea during his Fox News town hall caught the attention of an observer who said he sounded “desperate.” Another commentator even accused the Republican nominee of “begging” for votes.
Host Sean Hannity replayed a 2019 pledge by Democratic foe Kamala Harris to ban fracking if she were president (although she has since changed her stance on the matter).
“Pennsylvania can’t take a chance that that answer is true,” Trump said, per Mediaite.
He predicted employment and economic disaster for the swing state without fracking.
“She’s not gonna allow it,” the former president said. “You can’t take the chance. You have no choice.”
“You’ve gotta vote for me,” he added, laughing. “You’ve gotta vote for me. Even if you don’t like me!”
One person offered a curt “no, thanks” while others on social media took a more analytical view of Trump’s plea: