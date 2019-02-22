LIFESTYLE
22/02/2019 06:00 GMT

Choupette Lagerfeld's Heartfelt Tribute, Plus 4 Other Animal Tales To End The Week

Fabulous, darling.

This week the world celebrated #LoveYourPetDay, but we don’t need an excuse to celebrate our furry friends. 

As usual, we’re kicking off the weekend with our favourite animals of the past seven days. Grab a cuppa, this week’s a good’un. 

1. Choupette’s Tribute To Karl Lagerfeld

The feline social media star is nursing a broken heart in the wake of the fashion designer’s death. Choupette is rumoured to be receiving a sizeable chunk of Lagerfeld’s £150 million fortune to continue living her lavish lifestyle – so we look forward to seeing what she’s up to next. 

2. The World’s Worst Thief

A case of good plan, terrible execution. 

3. The Cat Defying Gravity 

Unless she has velcro paws, we just don’t get it. 

4. The Dog Who Is Just So Close

He’s got it, he’s got it, he’s... oh never mind. 

5. The Pooch Ready For Awards Season

Beyoncé, eat your heart out. 

READ MORE:

MORE: Pets Dogs Cats Karl Lagerfeld animals of the week

Conversations