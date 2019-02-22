Choupette Lagerfeld's Heartfelt Tribute, Plus 4 Other Animal Tales To End The Week

This week the world celebrated #LoveYourPetDay, but we don’t need an excuse to celebrate our furry friends.

As usual, we’re kicking off the weekend with our favourite animals of the past seven days. Grab a cuppa, this week’s a good’un.

1. Choupette’s Tribute To Karl Lagerfeld

The feline social media star is nursing a broken heart in the wake of the fashion designer’s death. Choupette is rumoured to be receiving a sizeable chunk of Lagerfeld’s £150 million fortune to continue living her lavish lifestyle – so we look forward to seeing what she’s up to next.