Choupette Lagerfeld's Heartfelt Tribute, Plus 4 Other Animal Tales To End The Week

This week the world celebrated #LoveYourPetDay, but we don’t need an excuse to celebrate our furry friends.
As usual, we’re kicking off the weekend with our favourite animals of the past seven days. Grab a cuppa, this week’s a good’un.
1. Choupette’s Tribute To Karl Lagerfeld
The feline social media star is nursing a broken heart in the wake of the fashion designer’s death. Choupette is rumoured to be receiving a sizeable chunk of Lagerfeld’s £150 million fortune to continue living her lavish lifestyle – so we look forward to seeing what she’s up to next.
2. The World’s Worst Thief
A case of good plan, terrible execution.
3. The Cat Defying Gravity
Unless she has velcro paws, we just don’t get it.
4. The Dog Who Is Just So Close
He’s got it, he’s got it, he’s... oh never mind.
5. The Pooch Ready For Awards Season
Beyoncé, eat your heart out.