Chris McCausland Has A Typically Cheeky Message For The BBC After His Strictly Victory

After keeping Strictly Come Dancing fans laughing with his one-liners all the way through this year’s series, it’s no surprise that Chris McCausland has kept the quips coming after his win.

On Saturday night, Chris made TV history when he was voted the public’s Strictly champion, after becoming the first blind celebrity to compete in the show earlier in the year.

The comedian’s win brings an end to a turbulent year for Strictly, which dominated the entertainment news headlines thanks to a much-publicised investigation into complaints made by former contestant Amanda Abbington about her former dance partner Giovanni Pernice and her time on the show.

Although the BBC upheld some of these complaints, the former professional was cleared of the most serious complaints.

Once this year’s series was underway, controversy arose once again when Wynne Evans and Katya Jones were forced to speak out about a viral clip of him stroking her stomach, which they insisted was actually part of an “inside joke”.

Following Chris’ win, the Telegraph pointed out that the joyous moment was a contrast to some of the negative headlines Strictly has generated in the last year, describing him as “the man who saved Strictly”.

“I hope the BBC appreciates it,” the comic then responded.

With Strictly now over for another year, Chris is already booked and busy, with a comedy tour already booked for 2025, and appearances in Channel 4’s Big Fat Quiz Of The Year and Sky’s new Christmas movie Bad Tidings in the coming weeks.