Irish Singer CMAT Speaks Out After Having Her Bum Censored At The Brit Awards

CMAT and Clara Amfo pictured during this year's Brits broadcast ITV

If anyone enjoyed themselves at Saturday night’s Brit Awards, it was CMAT.

The Irish singer-songwriter was among the musicians in attendance at this year’s ceremony, where she was nominated for Best International Artist and served up one of the night’s most memorable red carpet outfits thanks to her backless black dress, which was low-cut enough to reveal a section of her bum.

CMAT on the Brits red carpet Jim Dyson via Getty Images

CMAT also spent a good portion of the night doing all she could to get her bum on the telly, despite ITV’s best efforts to pan away from her at every opportunity.

CMAT AHHAHAHAHAHA CANT TAKE HER ANYWHERE pic.twitter.com/e60EEjRQ8C — hannah saw cmats bum 🐊 (@spannerrrrrr) March 2, 2024

CMAT AHAHAHHAHAHA SHES SO UNSERIOUS pic.twitter.com/M3diAdCrJW — hannah saw cmats bum 🐊 (@spannerrrrrr) March 2, 2024

After the Brits aired, the Stay For Something singer wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that she’d had “the most fun I ever had” – while also reposting fun messages shared by her fans about her ensemble.

last night was good craic !



thank you so much @BRITs for nominating me, last night was the most fun i ever had and i felt so blessed to be there.



ps Clara Amfo the woman that you are … the moment … the QUEEN pic.twitter.com/LuhCh0oisb — cmat (@cmatbaby) March 3, 2024

the last dinner party at the brits last night is a whole mood actually pic.twitter.com/ZKbsHrI7iF — tiger b (@tiger_brooke) March 3, 2024

dude with sign spotted outside itv hq pic.twitter.com/8S3p6E9gYy — tiger b (@tiger_brooke) March 3, 2024

CMAT babe I'm genuinely curious - what was the knicker situation? — Ciara is an author 🇵🇸 🦭 🏴 ✍️Ⓐ (@SerialCiara) March 3, 2024

the situation was none — cmat (@cmatbaby) March 4, 2024

When the Brits later reposted an uncensored version of one of her appearances in the ceremony, CMAT wrote: “The chats I had in the girlie toilet at the Brit Awards might have given us world peace btw. Everyone seemed to love my crack.”

the chats i had in the girlie toilet at the Brit awards might have given us world peace btw . everyone seemed to love my crack https://t.co/prM25eTe4s — cmat (@cmatbaby) March 3, 2024

Over on Instagram, she added: “ITV you will PAY for editing my bum crack out of the broadcast reruns.

“Give the people what they deserve (my arse) or i will set the CMAT babies on you! This is a #feud officially.”

She also laughed off the Daily Mail’s write-up of her outfit, which included blurred versions of her bum, joking: “FREE HER WTF.”

This year’s Brits saw Raye making history with the most wins in a single night, after triumphing in six different categories.

Other winners on the night included Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris, as well as international stars SZA, Boygenius and Miley Cyrus.

