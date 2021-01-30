What We Know About The UK’s First Covid Deaths One Year On

Catherine Mayer with her husband Andy Gill, who she believes was one of the early victims of coronavirus

Gill died on February 1, 2020, a month after his 64th birthday. The cause of death was recorded as pneumonia and multiple organ failure. Mayer initially dismissed thoughts of coronavirus as Gill hadn’t been to Wuhan. “At the time, there was a very rigid idea of how coronavirus developed,” she said. “Andy became ill, appeared to recover, then became worse. We now know this is common for people with Covid.” As more details emerged about coronavirus, Meyer realised Gill had displayed several symptoms of the disease, including low oxygen levels, lethargy and losing his appetite. She contacted his specialist asking if there was a possibility of it having been coronavirus and discovered they were already investigating. “They were trying to locate tissue samples to test as they couldn’t understand why Andy had become so ill. “The specialist said, as they’d learned more about Covid-19, they began thinking there was a real possibility Andy might have been infected by it.” Unfortunately, the right tissue samples weren’t found to test and Gill was cremated so Mayer accepts she will “never know” for certain. However, she and medical and scientific experts believe it is likely Gill had coronavirus. She has tracked family and friends in contact with Gill at the time of his illness and discovered others got sick – including the band’s 26-year-old tour manager who was hospitalised with “respiratory distress”. Mayer, who has co-written the book Good Grief: Embracing Life at a Time of Death, with her mother, told HuffPost UK the grim milestone of 100,000 coronavirus deaths being surpassed is “particularly painful” for those who lost loved ones not even counted in that figure. “It is a horrific figure and the death toll in the UK has been enormous,” she said. “Andy would have been a very early coronavirus death and there will be an awful lot of people who were not recognised in the first wave of this pandemic. “We are now confronted by the narrative of the government saying they ‘did all they could’ when they manifestly didn’t.”

Andy Gill performing with band Gang of Four

Mayer says understanding when coronavirus first hit the UK is crucial for learning lessons. “It isn’t a question of blame,” she said. “But the issue of when it was first here is linked to the slowness of response. “Knowing when the virus first emerged is an integral part of understanding its nature and ability to change and makeshift.” Mayer added: “China was massively at fault for not notifying people about the true extent of coronavirus fast enough. “But this was compounded by having a UK government who just didn’t take it seriously enough at first.” Arif Niyazi, 60, who lived in Birmingham with wife Serap, died on March 30 of coronavirus after being admitted to hospital 10 days earlier. Daughter Ozel Ekrem, 40, who lives in London with her husband and two daughters, last saw her father in person on March 8 when they all enjoyed a family barbecue. At that point, she said, everyone was living life normally as the government messaging suggested little to worry about. “Things were terrible in Italy but as the government didn’t seem worried enough to take action, it made the public think there was no need to be concerned,” she said. “The government was saying at that stage it was only the elderly who were affected so even when my dad became ill and went to hospital, we thought: ‘He’s only 60, he’ll be OK.’”

Ozel Ekrem Arif Niyazi, 60, who died of coronavirus early on in the pandemic

Ekrem says it was actually her mother who became ill first around the middle of March 2020 and went to A&E with breathing difficulties concerned about her angina. “They told my mum she would either get better or worse and sent her home. They should have tested her for coronavirus.” Then Niyazi, a British Cypriot who was a restaurateur before working in catering supplies, began struggling with his breathing too, and was admitted to hospital. He was not sent to intensive care or put on a ventilator and Ekrem says the family spoke to him daily via video messaging and never anticipated his death. “I spoke to him through FaceTime that morning and he gave me a thumbs up. I feel robbed of my kind and generous dad and never got the chance to say goodbye.”

Ozel Ekrem Ozel Ekrem with her two daughters

Ekrem, who works in public relations, was still attending large scale events around the time she last saw her dad. His grandchildren were still at school and her mum was still going to work as a teacher. “I feel guilty now – what if I took coronavirus to my dad from London when I last saw him?” she said. “Or what if he got it from his grandchildren going to school? Or what if my mum had it when she was ill and the hospital sent her home without testing and she infected her husband? “We understand the seriousness of coronavirus now, but when my dad became ill, we hadn’t even gone into lockdown. “The information in the beginning was very poor and precautions were zero.” Serap, who was married to Niyazi for 40 years with three children and six grandchildren, told HuffPost UK that if it had been known that coronavirus was around earlier in the UK, action could have been taken to prevent such a huge death toll.

Ozel Ekrem Arif Niyazi with wife Serap. The couple were married for 40 years.

“I’m absolutely devastated and still cannot believe he has gone,” she said. “We couldn’t even bury him properly as a Muslim as he could not have the formal prayers in the mosque. “A Transit van took him to the funeral as funeral cars wouldn’t take Covid patients, There were only a few of us and we were only allowed 15 minutes. We couldn’t even throw soil as the digger did that. “He wasn’t even given the dignity of a proper burial or prayers.” She added: “None of the 100,000-plus people who have died deserved this. We should have shut down everything earlier.” Sarah Nicola, 46, of Cumbria, lost her mum Helen, 79, to coronavirus on March 25, 2020, two days after she was admitted to hospital. Doctors suspected Covid but only received the positive result after her death. “We couldn’t believe it when they said it was coronavirus as my mum didn’t go anywhere or go out,” she said. “However, district nurses went round to dress her weeping legs from water retention. We believe she got it from a nurse who didn’t have PPE and later had symptoms and was quarantined.”

Sarah Nicola Helen Nicola, 79, who died of coronavirus on March 25 2020,

Nicola says her mum had the underlying health condition of heart failure, but this was managed with medication and she “would still be here if it wasn’t for Covid” as her illness was manageable. She believes the government was “very much minimising the disease” in the early days and only telling people to look for certain symptoms including a dry continuous cough. “Lockdown came too late,” she said. “If the government had relayed the seriousness of everything, we would have made sure we didn’t have any district nurses or carers coming into the home and managed ourselves. “Coronavirus must have been around for a long time before they realised. But the government was trying to play it down. “Finding out the situation late on will have caused so many needless deaths.” Experts say coronavirus was widespread in the UK much earlier than initially thought with people returning from Christmas holidays abroad and skiing holidays reporting classic Covid symptoms. A coronavirus tracking app designed by scientists at King’s College, London, has hinted at sustained community transmission of Covid-19 in the UK as early as December 2019. Tim Spector, lead scientist on the Zoe Covid symptom study app and professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College, London, told HuffPost UK that many people reported their symptoms retrospectively and they have seen “large numbers reporting classic Covid symptoms between Christmas and New Year and in some cases, even earlier”. “Finding out about deaths that happened earlier teaches us lessons about how poor our surveillance in the early part of last year was,” he said. “It was just not picked up on at all.”

Prof Tim Spector Tim Spector, lead scientist on the Zoe Covid symptom study app and professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College, London