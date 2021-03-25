EU Vaccine War Could ‘Play Into Tory Hands’ In May Elections

The so-called vaccine war between the UK and EU could help the Tories win votes in May’s local elections by reigniting Brexit arguments, a polling expert has said.

Tory peer Lord Hayward said debates over Britain’s exit from the European Union, widely credited with helping his party win swathes of “red wall” seats from Labour, should be “done” as an issue as people are “bored” of it.

But he told HuffPost UK’s Commons People podcast that if the row with Brussels over vaccine supply continues throughout April it could “play into the Conservative Party’s hands”.

The peer, however, warned Boris Johnson not to “exploit” the issue, warning “people would see through it”. Rather, the row could provide an indirect boost to Tory fortunes in “accidental or chance ways” as voters may feel Johnson is best placed to take on the EU, Hayward suggested.

On May 6, voters will go to the polls in more than 150 council elections, metro mayor elections, devolved administration elections and a crunch parliamentary by-election in Hartlepool, which recorded one of the biggest anti-EU votes in 2019’s general election.

Hayward said postal voting was likely to be a much bigger factor due to the coronavirus pandemic, with around 60% of ballots set to be cast by mail, instead of 30% normally, meaning a third of all votes could be sent in by around April 22.

The peer told Commons People: “If the vaccine row continues with the EU, then it plays into the Conservative Party’s hands at local elections. It has implications in Scotland and at Hartlepool.

“If there isn’t a vaccine row running from the middle of April onwards then Brexit is done – most people just want to get it over with.

“Clearly businessmen and all sorts of other people are still grappling with the problems associated with it, but in electoral terms it is done unless there is an ongoing vaccine row.”