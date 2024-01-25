This Amazing Clip Of Danielle Brooks Finding Out She's Oscar Nominated Is A Must-Watch

Danielle Brooks at the Critics' Choice Awards earlier this month Taylor Hill via Getty Images

In the last few days, there’s been a lot of talk (arguably too much talk!) about the supposed “snubs” of this year’s Oscar nominations. So we’re glad to see that some of the nominees have still been able to celebrate making it onto the shortlist.

Among them is Danielle Brooks, the former Orange Is The New Black star who has landed her first nomination thanks to her performance in The Color Purple.

Danielle plays Sofia in the new big-screen musical, a role she previously played in the show’s Broadway revival, and landed a nod in the Best Supporting Actress category alongside Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Jodie Foster, Emily Blunt and America Ferrera.

Because she’s currently filming in New Zealand, Danielle had to get up extra early (no one wants a 2.30am alarm on a weekday, do they?) to learn about her Oscar nomination.

Thankfully, she still made time to celebrate, as this video she posted on social media on Wednesday confirms.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter shortly after the news broke, Danielle explained: “When the news dropped, it was 2:30 in the morning.

“I thought I had put my phone off ‘do not disturb’, but it went back on ‘do not disturb’ in the middle of the night, so I fell asleep. My husband is the only one who can get to me on ‘do not disturb’, so he called and told me, ‘You did it, babe. You did it’.

“My daughter’s four, she’s like, ‘Mommy, you did it’. And then a part of me is like, ‘I think I know what you’re talking about, but can somebody say it?’. So, he said I was Oscar-nominated, and then I turned on the ringer or whatever, and my phone just blew up. I have over like 200 text messages at this point.”

Danielle’s is the only nomination The Color Purple received, which she also addressed during her interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m very humbled by it, but I don’t stand alone,” she insisted.

“I did not get here on my own. I can’t act by myself. I’m surely not holding boom mics and picking out costumes and doing choreography on my own. So, I just I just feel like I’m doing this for everybody.”

