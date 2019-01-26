Labour's David Lammy Takes On Jacob Rees-Mogg With Brutal Twitter Takedown

David Lammy has landed a virtual left-hook on Jacob Rees-Mogg over the latter’s choice of words when promoting his LBC radio show. In a tweet posted on Saturday morning, the Tory MP and ardent Brexiteer proudly lauded the “lots of stout hearted Britons” and lack of “snowflakes” who call into his show.

Lots of stout hearted Britons not many snowflakes.https://t.co/cgadFT9adQ — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) January 25, 2019

But his long-held conservative views on abortion and gay marriage were swiftly highlighted by Lammy, who wrote: “Who you calling a snowflake? Aren’t you the guy who gets offended by the idea of two blokes getting married?”

Who you calling a snowflake? Aren't you the guy who gets offended by the idea of two blokes getting married? https://t.co/J7aoLI6SFX — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) January 26, 2019

At the time of writing, Lammy’s tweet had garnered over 15,000 likes. In 2017, Rees-Mogg drew condemnation for his contentious views that he is opposed to abortion and gay marriage. The backbench Tory MP doubled down on the controversial comments in an interview on Good Morning Britain sfter sparking a huge backlash on social media. He tweeted a clip of his interview with GMB along with the caption: “Et unam, sanctam, catholicam et apostolicam Ecclesiam,” which translates to: “And I believe in one, holy, catholic, and apostolic church.”