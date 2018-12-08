Dominic Raab Criticised For Foodbank Appeal After 'Cash Flow' Comments

Former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab has been criticised for appealing for donations to his local foodbank – after previously describing those in need of emergency supplies as merely suffering “cash flow problems”.

Raab, who left government amid the backlash to Theresa May’s Brexit deal last month, recently shared his support for a Trussell Trust donations appeal on social media.

In a tweet, Raab wrote: “Thank you to Tesco in Molesey and the Trussell Trust for partnering to encourage customers to generously provide food collections for families in our community, who are struggling at this time of year.”