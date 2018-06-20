Donald Trump Is To Meet The Queen On UK Visit - Reports

PA Archive/PA Images Theresa May and Donald Trump on her visit to the US.

Donald Trump will meet the Queen when he visits the UK next month, according to reports.

Originally the US President was invited for a full state visit but after an outcry, it was downgraded to a working visit.

However, the US ambassador to the UK has told Sky News that a meeting with the Queen has been scheduled in.

Trump will be visiting Britain for the first time since becoming President on Friday 13 July.

Ambassador Robert Wood Johnson was asked whether the President’s itinerary would include seeing the Queen.

He replied: “Yes, yes, I mean he has to see the head of state. Putting his foot on British soil, it’s job one, it’s very important, very symbolic.

“Meeting Her Majesty is the most important thing, because she’s the head of state, and from then on, it’ll be what the President wants to do.”

Speculation has been growing that Trump’s visit would include meeting the Queen after it emerged Windsor Castle could be closed to the public on the day of his visit, however Buckingham Palace have yet to confirm whether this is the case.

Downing Street, Buckingham Palace and the US embassy have all been approached for a comment.