Donald Trump Responds To N-Word Accusations In Typically Grown-Up Manner

Donald Trump has responded to allegations he is a “racist” and tapes exist of him repeatedly using “the N-word” by calling his accuser a “low-life”.

The President’s typically unpresidential name-calling was directed at former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newmam who has made the claims in her forthcoming book Unhinged.

She alleges that, during the making of US version of The Apprentice, which Trump fronted for several years, the future president muttered the racial slur “multiple times”.

In his first comments on the matter made during as he met with supporters from a group called “Bikers for Trump” at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

He first took the opportunity to have a dig at the media at the room asking “does everybody like the press?” which was met with a chorus of booing.

A reporter then asked him: “Do you feel betrayed by Omarosa, sir?”

Trump, feigning covering his mouth, answered: “Lowlife. She’s a lowlife.”

He did not address any of the allegations Omarosa has made.