Donald Trump will have awoken on Saturday morning to a storm of headlines alleging he is a “racist” and tapes exist of him repeatedly using “the N-word”.

The claims have been made by former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newmam in her forthcoming book Unhinged, an advanced copy of which has been obtained by The Guardian.

She alleges that, during the making of US version of The Apprentice, which Trump fronted for several years, the future president muttered the racial slur “multiple times”.

Whilst not addressing the allegations directly, on Saturday morning the President posted a series tweets addressing all his favourite subjects with an emphasis on his attitude towards racism.

He began with the FBI, continuing his attempt to discredit the agency as the Special Counsel investigation continues to collect evidence in the ongoing Russia investigation.

Trump said the law enforcement agency’s “great men snd women” had been hurt by “clowns and losers”.