Donald Trump has been accused of being a “racist” who repeatedly used “the N-word”, according to former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman.

Once the most prominent African American in the White House, Manigault Newman has made a series of damning claims against the US President in her forthcoming book Unhinged, an advanced copy of which has been obtained by The Guardian.

She alleges that, during the making of US version of The Apprentice, which Trump fronted for several years, the future president muttered the racial slur “multiple times”.

Reports have been circulating for years that outtakes from the reality television show exist in which Trump can be heard saying the N-word.

Manigault Newman does not specify in her book, which is due to be released on Tuesday, whether she heard Trump using the slur or whether she saw footage of him using it.

She claims she also personally witnessed Trump using racial epithets when referencing his aide Kellyanne Conway’s husband George, who is half-Filipino.

“It had finally sunk in that the person I’d thought I’d known so well for so long was actually a racist,” she wrote, according to The Guardian.

“Using the N-word was not just the way he talks but, more disturbing, it was how he thought of me and African Americans as a whole.”