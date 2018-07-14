Kevin Lamarque / Reuters US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive in Glasgow on Friday night

Further protests are to be staged against Donald Trump today as his UK visit turns from talks with Theresa May and the Queen to golf at his Turnberry resort.

The US president arrived in Scotland on Friday evening after completing his two-day “working trip” and will spend the weekend at his Turnberry resort with wife Melania.

Trump’s arrival has already been the subject of one protest with a Greenpeace activist using a powered parachute to stage a fly-by of Turnberry calling the American leader out for being “well below par”.

Thousands of people are expected in Edinburgh for a “Carnival of Resistance” in the Meadows area of the capital.

The carnival will feature the giant Trump Baby balloon that was the centrepiece of the London protests on Friday.

The balloon was banned from both Turnberry and Holyrood.

Campaigners will also gather outside the Trump International Golf Links in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, on Saturday, and it is predicted there could be further demonstrations at Turnberry.

Bus-loads of Scots filled George Square in Glasgow on Friday ahead of Trump’s arrival in Scotland.