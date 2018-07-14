Further protests are to be staged against Donald Trump today as his UK visit turns from talks with Theresa May and the Queen to golf at his Turnberry resort.
The US president arrived in Scotland on Friday evening after completing his two-day “working trip” and will spend the weekend at his Turnberry resort with wife Melania.
Trump’s arrival has already been the subject of one protest with a Greenpeace activist using a powered parachute to stage a fly-by of Turnberry calling the American leader out for being “well below par”.
Thousands of people are expected in Edinburgh for a “Carnival of Resistance” in the Meadows area of the capital.
The carnival will feature the giant Trump Baby balloon that was the centrepiece of the London protests on Friday.
The balloon was banned from both Turnberry and Holyrood.
Campaigners will also gather outside the Trump International Golf Links in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, on Saturday, and it is predicted there could be further demonstrations at Turnberry.
Bus-loads of Scots filled George Square in Glasgow on Friday ahead of Trump’s arrival in Scotland.
The president and his wife Melania waved as they left Air Force One shortly after arriving at Prestwick, before being taken away in a huge convoy of black vehicles for the 20-mile journey to Turnberry.
Scottish Secretary David Mundell greeted the president at Prestwick and said: “(Mr Trump) said he had been in Scotland many times and was very pleased to be here as president.
“He obviously feels very strongly about his mother’s Scottish heritage and he’s looking forward to playing golf at Turnberry and is hopeful that the weather will be conducive to that.”
Ahead of his arrival at Turnberry police snipers were positioned on tiers of temporary scaffolding overlooking the golf course, with a large number of other officers patrolling the grounds and surrounding area, the BBC reported.
The main focus of Trump’s UK visit was meeting with the Prime Minister on Friday, which took place in the wake of an explosive newspaper interview in which he said Theresa May’s Brexit plans would kill off a trade deal with America and Boris Johnson would be a “great prime minister”.
At a press conference later in the grounds of the PM’s country residence, Trump insisted he “didn’t criticise” May, hit out at “fake news” and hailed UK-US relations as the “highest level of special”.
Trump’s meetings took place as 100,000 protesters staged demonstrations across the UK.
Trump is due to leave Scotland on Sunday, when he will travel to Finland ahead of talks with Russian president Vladimir Putin.