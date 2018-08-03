Donald Trump Doesn't Know What Our Country Is Called Even Though He Just Visited

Last month Donald Trump made a controversial trip to the UK visiting the countries of England and Scotland in the process.

But it would appear we did a bad job of informing him exactly where he was.

During a political rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, the President took a moment to explain his feelings for the UK. Or is it Britain? Or maybe England. Once upon a time.

Trump said: “I have great respect for the UK ― United Kingdom ― great respect,”

“People call it Britain. They call it Great Britain. They used to call it England ― different parts.”