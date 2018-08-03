Donald Trump Doesn't Know What Our Country Is Called Even Though He Just Visited

Last month Donald Trump made a controversial trip to the UK visiting the countries of England and Scotland in the process.
But it would appear we did a bad job of informing him exactly where he was.
During a political rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, the President took a moment to explain his feelings for the UK. Or is it Britain? Or maybe England. Once upon a time.
Trump said: “I have great respect for the UK ― United Kingdom ― great respect,”
“People call it Britain. They call it Great Britain. They used to call it England ― different parts.”
So just for the President, here’s a recap:
- England - still called England.
- Great Britain - the island made up of the countries England, Scotland and Wales
- UK - sovereign state comprised of four countries: England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Trump’s visit to these fair isles caused quite a commotion with hundred of thousands of people taking to the streets in protest and even an appearance from a giant inflatable Trump Baby.
Meanwhile over in the US the President and his team are locked in an increasingly hostile battle with the press.
On Thursday CNN’s Jim Acosta walked out of White House press briefing with Trump’s press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders after she refused to say the press isn’t “the enemy of the people”.
It came after the reporter tweeted a video of an event earlier in the week in which his crew were verbally abused by a crowd of Trump supporters.