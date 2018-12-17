No matter how hard you try to be on top form with your elf, sometimes things just don’t go to plan. But if you’ve forgotten to move your elf or accidentally burned his bum, fear not – other parents have too.

Here’s a round-up of mums’ and dads’ Elf on the Shelf fails they’ve shared. Because it’s all part of the fun, surely?

When The Dog(s) Ate The Elf

“It was only a matter of time before Watson the dog and Snowflake the elf met. Oops.”