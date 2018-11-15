Esther McVey has resigned as Work and Pensions Secretary because she couldn’t support Theresa May’s Brexit deal. But for many people across the UK, it isn’t her stance on the EU that she will be remembered for. After she told the PM the deal didn’t “honour the result of the referendum”, many commentators were quick to reflect on McVey’s complicated – and controversial – tenure at the Department for Work and Pensions, where she oversaw the beleaguered roll-out of Universal Credit. Almost immediately after she submitted her resignation, the Scottish First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, wrote on Twitter: “I just hope that Esther McVey takes the travesty that is Universal Credit out the door with her.”

I just hope that Esther McVey takes the travesty that is Universal Credit out the door with her. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) November 15, 2018

Universal Credit has proved controversial from its very inception, and has been beset by IT issues, overspends and administrative errors. It is currently being rolled out across the UK in stages, amid warnings it will actually leave many families worse off. Campaigners have complained the new welfare system, which unifies all previous different benefits into one payment, was sold as a simplification of the previous system has actually made it harder to claim. Transferring to the new system has proved to be particularly difficult and intense criticism recently forced McVey to cut the gap between payments from the old system to the new – from five weeks to three. Labour MP Lisa Cameron said: “After the devastating impact of Universal Credit on people with disabilities, resignation of Esther McVey won’t be mourned at all.”

After the devastating impact of Universal Credit on people with disabilities, resignation of @EstherMcVey1 won't be mourned at all. @DisabilityAPPG — Dr Lisa Cameron MP (@DrLisaCameronMP) November 15, 2018