Fox News Tucker Carlson Outed As Secret Trump Source

Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who routinely rails against the mainstream media, is reportedly a secret and frequent source for reporters in the very organisations he attacks, according to the New York Times.

“Mr. Carlson, a proud traitor to the elite political class, spends his time when he’s not denouncing the liberal media trading gossip with them,” wrote media columnist Ben Smith. “He’s the go-to guy for sometimes-unflattering stories about Donald J. Trump and for coverage of the internal politics of Fox News (not to mention stories about Mr. Carlson himself).”

He wrote that Carlson’s willingness to dish is an “open secret” in Washington.

Smith said he trades messages with Carlson himself, and said 16 other journalists from outlets other than the Times had all said Carlson has been a source, with three calling him a “great source.”

Read the full report here, which includes a pretty unforgettable piece of art: