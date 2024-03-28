Fresh Blow For Rishi Sunak As Experts Confirm The UK Is In Recession

Rishi Sunak is seen during a visit to an engineering firm in Barrow-in-Furness. WPA Pool via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has been dealt another blow after it was confirmed the UK is in recession.

Fresh data released by the Office for National Statistics showed the economy shrank in the final two quarters of 2023.

That is despite the prime minister promising voters that he would grow the economy shortly after he entered No.10.

Advertisement

The ONS announced last month that, according to its estimates, the UK’s gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 0.1% between June and September last year, then by another 0.3% between September and the end of the year.

This morning, they confirmed that those figures were correct.

GDP is estimated to have fallen by an unrevised 0.3% in Quarter 4 2023.



GDP growth was also unrevised for the other quarters of 2023.



➡ https://t.co/6w320E6led pic.twitter.com/6UhjZcLSJh — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) March 28, 2024

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “Rishi Sunak has broken his promise to grow the economy and left Britain in recession, with working people paying the price.

“The Conservatives cannot claim that their plan is working or that they have turned the corner on more than fourteen years of economic failure.:

Advertisement

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney said: “These damning figures confirm the damage done to the UK economy by Rishi’s recession.”