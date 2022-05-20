Fresh Row Over Street Harassment Law To Protect Women And Girls

As part of the crackdown, the government said it would not rule out creating new laws over street harassment, saying: “We are looking carefully at where there may be gaps in existing law and how a specific offence for public sexual harassment could address those.”

At the time, Patel said: “The safety of women and girls across the country, wherever they are, is an absolute priority for me.

“It is unacceptable that women and girls are still subject to harassment, abuse, and violence, and I do not accept that violence against women and girls is inevitable.”

On Friday, Downing Street suggested it had not ruled out introducing a criminal offence of street harassment.

A No.10 spokesman said: “I would point to a tweet from Nimco this morning where she addresses that and says I did not blame him, referring to the prime minister.”

Pressed whether an offence of street harassment is still being considered, he said: “We will continue to look at where there may be gaps and how a specific offence could address those.

“I’m not going to get into specifics but as I say this remains a top priority for this government.”

He said he was “not aware” of any conversations between Ali and No.10 before she posted the tweet, but stressed that Ali said she did not blame the prime minister.

Asked who then she was blaming, he said: “I can’t speculate or speak on her behalf.”