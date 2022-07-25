23 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week

Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: Hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our fur-balls being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
(And if you want some more, no need to beg ― check out last week’s batch right here.)
you ever bring ur pet up to a mirror and ur like "that's you"— navi ✰ (@prettyboynavi) July 17, 2022
Her name is Virginia and she wants to write a massive check for your organization, but only if you add a ballet studio because she was a ballerina. Which is sweet, but you're a food bank. pic.twitter.com/fwaOPZUTZP— Marina Martinez-Bateman (@marinaforhire) July 16, 2022
What sort of voodoo is this?! He’s gone…like gone gone! 😳😂🐶💥 pic.twitter.com/7252uMRnmc— Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) July 22, 2022
cannibal pic.twitter.com/fTdyGAa3xp— ᴘᴀᴠʟᴏᴠ ᴛʜᴇ ᴄᴏʀɢɪ (@PAVGOD) July 19, 2022
When people complain about cats being “aloof” I’m like I can’t relate my cat is never more than 3 feet away from me, watches me when I sleep, and if I leave the house for even an hour when I come back she greets me like I just returned from war— Julia Claire (@ohJuliatweets) July 21, 2022
My friend’s parents asked me to feed their cat today. This is Alex. He always looks like he is seeing ghosts (maybe he is). pic.twitter.com/PImeE3qK2p— Richard Dottie Pipi mom🇺🇦 (@catbakermom) July 16, 2022
I’m a cat. No one can stop me.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/XSgXxJAM3p— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) July 21, 2022
😭 they got crocs for dogs pic.twitter.com/x4NU7g7PXd— 🌹 (@curtisthatsnow_) July 20, 2022
My 9yo son took my iphone and in <5 min sent high rez close up shots of my dog's clenched sphincter to the following: my mom, my biz partner, wife, guy I went to grad school with in 2000, HSBC, my accountant, San Diego Blood Bank, and Shake Shack's text bot.— Drew Sanocki (@drewsanocki) July 21, 2022
#Caturday remote fishing. pic.twitter.com/QAdqIAhhXm— Helen Dale (not on your team, but always fair) (@_HelenDale) July 16, 2022
why do landlords charge pet rent??? my dog don’t even got a job— $𝔩𝔞𝔭☃️ (@slvppy) July 18, 2022
Teasing your dog with his favorite words. 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/i7lXh8KN1X— Strictly Anti-fascist 🇺🇦🌻 (@StrictlyChristo) July 20, 2022
Today is the only day you can retweet this pic.twitter.com/rwf4Ar62Ca— Mick 💙💛 (@MickBoettge) July 19, 2022
In hot weather, electrolyte replacement is important and there are little powders you can add to water. Just do not get confused pic.twitter.com/uvs5hvwSPp— Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) July 21, 2022
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA pic.twitter.com/b0smUxSdGt— gatos fazendo gatices 😼 (@gatinarios) July 16, 2022
I changed my mind..🐕🐾🍪😅 pic.twitter.com/b9xtMzkSRx— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) July 20, 2022
This is Peter. He is 38 seconds into his first walk. Has officially decided that he is done with his first walk. 12/10 you did great pic.twitter.com/8Bhf7FcIvt— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) July 18, 2022
her favourite place to sleep pic.twitter.com/H9F4wTmRAU— Cats (@twtCats) July 21, 2022
everyone: "don't let your dog go out for too long in this heat!"— Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) July 21, 2022
my dog: leaves the air conditioned bedroom to bake alone in the living room all morning
te amo perrito minecraft pic.twitter.com/Lb07zhVEJC— perritos gorditos (@Gordito_Perrito) July 19, 2022
My dad bought an old tv and gutted it to turn it into a cat bed 😭🥺 pic.twitter.com/riGjC75jss— Audrey 🚨KS vote NO August 2nd🚨 (@biggestweiner) July 16, 2022
he doesn't like it when everyone else is outside and he's not. pic.twitter.com/ETi2xIEdix— Drew Savicki (@DrewSav) July 21, 2022
It’s always important to remember that this Japanese show’s investigation into the town’s fat dog and his day out exists pic.twitter.com/SHU82m4E5R— Lolo (@LolOverruled) July 21, 2022