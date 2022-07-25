Life

23 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week

“you ever bring ur pet up to a mirror and ur like ‘that's you’"

Woof — it’s been a long week.

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: Hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our fur-balls being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.

(And if you want some more, no need to beg ― check out last week’s batch right here.)

