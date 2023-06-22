Arctic Monkeys performing in Hong Kong earlier this year PETER PARKS via Getty Images

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis has revealed there is a contingency plan in place, in the event that headliners Arctic Monkeys are forced to pull out.

The chart-topping band is currently scheduled to play the Pyramid Stage at the Worthy farm festival on Friday night.

However, earlier this week, the group cancelled a show in Dublin due to frontman Alex Turner being struck down with acute laryngitis.

While there hasn’t been any official suggestion that Arctic Monkeys will have to cancel their Glastonbury performance, Emily has said she’s confident that the show will go ahead – but if it doesn’t, she’s got a Plan B.

“I think we are going to be all right,” she said, speaking to press while opening the gates to the festival on Wednesday. “[Alex] is recovering. I’m sure we’re going to be all right.”

According to The Times, she added: “We’ve got a couple of back up plans if not. We’ve always got back up plans for everything.”

Emily Eavis pictured at Glastonbury last year Leon Neal via Getty Images

Arctic Monkeys were due to perform in Marlay Park in Dublin on Tuesday, but cancelled the show with a day’s notice.

“Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitable cause to all their Irish fans,” they said in a statement.

The group’s Glastonbury appearance will mark their third time headlining the world-famous festival, having previously done so in 2007 and 2013.

Guns N’ Roses are set to headline the Pyramid Stage on Saturday while Sir Elton John will close out the festival on Sunday.

