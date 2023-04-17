'Gosh, Very Quiet': Rishi Sunak Gets Silence As Students Refuse To Ask Him Questions

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech about mathematics during a visit at the London Screen Academy (LSA), in London. KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak was met by awkward silence when he asked sixth form students if they had any questions about his big maths drive.

The prime minister made a speech at the London Screen Academy on the importance of mathematics.

He said an “anti-maths mindset” is holding the economy back and announced a review of the subject in England. Sunak wants all school pupils in England study some maths until the age of 18.

However, the students did not seem as excited about maths as the Tory party leader who was left hanging on stage.

Rishi Sunak can’t get any questions from students after he announces his plans to get all young people to study Maths until they turn 18 pic.twitter.com/hIB0C6hbDe — Evening Standard (@EveningStandard) April 17, 2023

When he opened questions to the floor, one audience member asked if there would be diversity in the types of maths courses they could do.

But after that no-one put up their hand, leaving the prime minister awkwardly looking around the room.

“Right, who’s next?” Sunak asked the audience.

“Anyone else?” he added. “All good?”

“No, no, others from you? Right anyone else have some questions before e get over to the media?”

He looked around the room before adding: ” OK, gosh, it’s very quiet.”

Sunak said he would “broaden out” and asked: “Do you have any questions on things that are not related to maths? I’m also fine for those.”

When no-one took the opportunity to quiz the PM, he turned to questions from the media.

During the visit, Sunak admitted there are not enough teachers to fulfil existing requirements and failed to say when he will deliver his vision to get everyone studying maths until adulthood. He also could not commit to start rolling out the plans this year.

Labour criticised the “empty pledge”, with shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson saying: “Once again, the prime minister needs to show his working: he cannot deliver this reheated, empty pledge without more maths teachers.”