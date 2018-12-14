If you’re hoping to make the season a little more eco-friendly, take note of these small changes that’ll reduce your impact on the environment this Christmas.

Christmas might be the most wonderful time of the year (to borrow a popular lyric), but it’s also one of the most wasteful – 70 million unwanted Christmas presents will be gifted, 100 million rolls of wrapping paper will be chucked, and millions of plates of festive food will end up in the bin.

Opt For Brown Wrapping Paper (And Ditch The Glitter)

Shiny paper with a glittery pattern might look the part but, more often than not, it won’t be recyclable – wrapping paper is often coated with plastic for durability, meaning it could stick around on the planet for a long time after the festivities have ended.

Opt for uncoated papers made from recycled materials, or try Recycle Now’s wrapping paper test – “if it scrunches, it can be recycled”. Another option is to decorate brown paper with stamps and string – and if you can’t forgo the glitz, use biodegradable glitter.

Remove ribbons, sellotape, and bows before recycling as these can’t be processed.

Turn Your Leftovers Into Tasty Dishes

Creative dishes can be whipped up from leftover Christmas dinner ingredients – and even if you’ve eaten the entire turkey, the bones can still be used to make stock.

For leftover veg and potatoes, Love Food Hate Waste suggests chopping it up into a bubble and squeak feast. In fact, pretty much anything savoury can be added to this – including turkey, and cheese from the cheeseboard.

Turn leftover sprouts into a gratin to upgrade the often unloved Christmas dinner staple. Make a white sauce and add fried onions, grated cheese, and chopped bacon or pancetta. Arrange your sprouts in a dish and pour over the sauce, then cook at 180C for about 25 minutes.

BBC Good Food recommends transforming Christmas pudding leftovers into a strudel by wrapping it in filo pastry and baking in the oven, before serving with brandy butter or hot custard.