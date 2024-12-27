Entertainmentuktv uk celebritywe love tv

28 Most Hilarious Celebrity Videos From 2024 That We're Still Howling At Now

This year has brought some us truly ridiculous celeb moments.
Daniel Welsh
By 

Entertainment Editor

Paul Mescal, Alison Hammond, Hannah Waddingham and Miriam Margolyes provided some of our favourite funny moments of 2024
TikTok/Paul Mescal Pics/Channel 4/ITV/1News

There’s no getting it around it – 2024 hasn’t exactly been a non-stop barrel of laughs when it comes to the news cycle and and world events.

We’re happy, then, that the past year has gifted us some truly brilliant comedy moments (both intentional and unintentional) to take our mind off... well... everything else that’s been going on, at least for a minute or two.

As the year draws to a close, we’re looking back at 28 of our favourite laugh-out-loud hilarious and otherwise ridiculous celebrity moments from the last 12 months...

Let’s start with the man of the hour, Strictly Come Dancing winner Chris McCausland, whose one-liners over the course of the series provided plenty of laughs

I love Chris!!! 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/EkDJGK5wYa

— 🪩 All things Strictly 🪩 (@StrictlySparks) September 14, 2024

In fact, this year’s Strictly gave us some brilliant moments, most notably Nikita Kuzmin’s epic musical blunder

@bbcstrictly

Shakira's hips are shivering after hearing this 😭 #Strictly

♬ original sound - BBC Strictly ✨

And while we’re on the subject of Strictly Come Dancing and musical blunders – we have to give this clip a special mention

Carlos Gu’s fabulous costume during Halloween week definitely needs a shout-out, too

Oh! And who could forget when none other than Nessa Jenkins made a surprise cameo during the live final?

NESSA 😭😭 best T&C’s guest reading they have ever had #Strictly pic.twitter.com/msIE5pAEjg

— sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) December 14, 2024

Way back in January, the nation’s jaws hit the floor when The Traitors competitor Diane Carson dropped three little words

Speaking of “hitting the floor” (sorry, Alison!)

@britishbakeoff

Alison, never change. #GBBO

♬ Alison tumble - The Great British Bake Off

Yes, Alison Hammond continued to bring us an endless list of joyful moments in 2024, including this epic reunion with Ryan Gosling and an unfortunate (though, apparently, deliberate!) choice of words

"ken will always be inside of you" the way they all collectively LOST IT pls 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/e0eUmx7oOp

— Erin (@cityofsebs) April 29, 2024

Some more of 2024’s most unintentionally hilarious celebrity interview moments came when Jordan North tried to explain the concept of a chip butty to Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish shocked at British insults!

a top tier british lesson for @billieeilish 🫡 chip buttys all round pls! pic.twitter.com/4yZdXAzNGe

— Capital (@CapitalOfficial) June 10, 2024

Amelia Dimoldenberg struggled to get on the same wavelength as Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter on Chicken Shop Date with Amelia Dimoldenberg. pic.twitter.com/FjeUzAxs67

— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 23, 2024

Paul Mescal seemingly knew less about himself than one of his super-fans…

Paul Mescal plays a game of “Who Knows Paul Best” with the owner of the PaulMescalPics fan page. pic.twitter.com/HGOYQuaIPR

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 21, 2024

…and Miriam Margolyes made her feelings on grown-up Harry Potter fans abundantly clear

Dice la actriz Miriam Margolyes que ya crezcan, que Harry Potter es para niños, que ya lo superen. pic.twitter.com/RqyMlS79CH

— ☀️𝓢𝓪𝓷𝓽𝓸☀️ (@yoyaque) March 12, 2024

Meanwhile, the return of Celebrity Big Brother gave us this extremely sincere apology from Lauren Simon and Louis Walsh (and some excellent reactions from the rest of the house)...

Lauren having multiple pages yet only reading out those few words, the silence afterwards, her just standing there, Davids face, Bradley not being able to contain his laughter, Zezes face after the word banter… Stunning. #cbbuk pic.twitter.com/cqiJdl63Ak

— putasinghonit (@putasinghonit) March 9, 2024

…And Sharon Osbourne more than lived up to her reputation in the house, delivering this staggering takedown of Simon Cowell, The X Factor and TV talent shows in general

#CBBUK’s video of Sharon and Louis discussing Simon Cowell has become their most viewed TikTok ever - in just 24 hours - with 3.3 million views and almost a quarter of a million likes! 👀 pic.twitter.com/PhALDta1aM

— sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) March 10, 2024

The regular Big Brother house also opened its doors for its second run of the ITV era – giving us this priceless moment

@lottiehulmeshowbiz

Segun’s reaction to Lily is one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen #bbuk #bigbrother #foryoupage

♬ original sound - Lottie Hulme Showbiz

BBC News’ most viral star Maryam Moshiri continued to deliver…

Maryam Moshiri doing a seagull impression live on BBC News is probably the greatest thing I’ve seen all week, to be honest pic.twitter.com/MUmUgfklQN

— Steven Bonaventure x (@absolutegazelle) April 24, 2024

…and deliver…

This morning's light-relief-from-the-election "And Finally" story focused on hazel dormice, and @BBCMaryam had her Ron Burgundy moment.

It's great to see some "personality" returning to the channel when the mood permits. pic.twitter.com/tH3x0VPUv9

— Nathan Chard (@NathanEChard) June 11, 2024

…and deliver

Breaking: Maryam Moshiri (@BBCMaryam) just bent a spoon live on BBC News. pic.twitter.com/egYBnHgFih

— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 26, 2024

Hugh Grant turned on the charm at an otherwise uneventful Baftas

While this outtake from Hannah Waddingham at the Oliviers certainly delivered on laughs

“FUCK IT I KNEW I’D GET IT WRING” forgive her she’s a bit of a potty mouth pic.twitter.com/m2aoivsHyo

— luiza (@greyspostit) April 14, 2024

Hannah also went viral at the TV Baftas for her hilarious reaction to losing an award to Strictly Come Dancing (that’s a secret flask in her bracelet, by the way)

🎥 | hannah waddingham at the bafta tv awards pic.twitter.com/RIEiat16ga

— best of hannah waddingham (@ofwaddingham) May 12, 2024

Every second of this Joe Lycett speech from the same night is just excellent

The Bridgerton cast took us all behind the scenes of season three – including this impromptu dance party

While Nicola Coughlan also pranked co-star Luke Newton in a big way

@shondaland

*adds Cougar Town to playlist while we wait for part 2* #bridgerton

♬ original sound - Shondaland

Every moment of the Wicked press tour was a pretty wild ride, but we’ll always be holding space for this clip in particular

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo discuss the viral “Holding Space” moment in recent Wicked interview. pic.twitter.com/kdbULBcwgB

— wicked news hub (@wickednewshub) December 7, 2024

To promote the film, Ariana Grande made another epic appearance on Saturday Night Live – and while it’s hard to narrow her efforts down to just one clip, we think this one is still our favourite

Another of Ariana’s glorious SNL moments fell earlier in the season, during which even she and Bowen Yang struggled to hold in their laughs

And finally – let’s end on this delightful clip of Jake Grealish (fingers crossed he has a bit more luck with confetti on New Year’s Eve, eh?)

