28 Most Hilarious Celebrity Videos From 2024 That We're Still Howling At Now

There’s no getting it around it – 2024 hasn’t exactly been a non-stop barrel of laughs when it comes to the news cycle and and world events.
We’re happy, then, that the past year has gifted us some truly brilliant comedy moments (both intentional and unintentional) to take our mind off... well... everything else that’s been going on, at least for a minute or two.
As the year draws to a close, we’re looking back at 28 of our favourite laugh-out-loud hilarious and otherwise ridiculous celebrity moments from the last 12 months...
Let’s start with the man of the hour, Strictly Come Dancing winner Chris McCausland, whose one-liners over the course of the series provided plenty of laughs
In fact, this year’s Strictly gave us some brilliant moments, most notably Nikita Kuzmin’s epic musical blunder
And while we’re on the subject of Strictly Come Dancing and musical blunders – we have to give this clip a special mention
Oh! And who could forget when none other than Nessa Jenkins made a surprise cameo during the live final?
Way back in January, the nation’s jaws hit the floor when The Traitors competitor Diane Carson dropped three little words
Speaking of “hitting the floor” (sorry, Alison!)
Yes, Alison Hammond continued to bring us an endless list of joyful moments in 2024, including this epic reunion with Ryan Gosling and an unfortunate (though, apparently, deliberate!) choice of words
Some more of 2024’s most unintentionally hilarious celebrity interview moments came when Jordan North tried to explain the concept of a chip butty to Billie Eilish…
…Amelia Dimoldenberg struggled to get on the same wavelength as Sabrina Carpenter…
…Paul Mescal seemingly knew less about himself than one of his super-fans…
…and Miriam Margolyes made her feelings on grown-up Harry Potter fans abundantly clear
Meanwhile, the return of Celebrity Big Brother gave us this extremely sincere apology from Lauren Simon and Louis Walsh (and some excellent reactions from the rest of the house)...
…And Sharon Osbourne more than lived up to her reputation in the house, delivering this staggering takedown of Simon Cowell, The X Factor and TV talent shows in general
The regular Big Brother house also opened its doors for its second run of the ITV era – giving us this priceless moment
BBC News’ most viral star Maryam Moshiri continued to deliver…
…and deliver…
…and deliver
Hugh Grant turned on the charm at an otherwise uneventful Baftas
While this outtake from Hannah Waddingham at the Oliviers certainly delivered on laughs
Hannah also went viral at the TV Baftas for her hilarious reaction to losing an award to Strictly Come Dancing (that’s a secret flask in her bracelet, by the way)
Every second of this Joe Lycett speech from the same night is just excellent
The Bridgerton cast took us all behind the scenes of season three – including this impromptu dance party
While Nicola Coughlan also pranked co-star Luke Newton in a big way
Every moment of the Wicked press tour was a pretty wild ride, but we’ll always be holding space for this clip in particular
To promote the film, Ariana Grande made another epic appearance on Saturday Night Live – and while it’s hard to narrow her efforts down to just one clip, we think this one is still our favourite
Another of Ariana’s glorious SNL moments fell earlier in the season, during which even she and Bowen Yang struggled to hold in their laughs
And finally – let’s end on this delightful clip of Jake Grealish (fingers crossed he has a bit more luck with confetti on New Year’s Eve, eh?)
