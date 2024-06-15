Thought The Cast Of Hit Man Looked Familiar? Here's Where You've Seen The Stars Before

Glen Powell in Hit Man Netflix

Man of the moment Glen Powell is back on our screens in all his leading man glory with his new film Hit Man.

Subverting typical action-thriller expectations at every step, Glen stars opposite Adria Arjona as Gary Johnson, a professor-turned-undercover-agent who poses as a hitman before his professional and personal interests clash.

As well as being the number one film on Netflix right now in the UK, critics have also loaded praise onto the new Richard Linklator film, hailing it a “masterpiece” and “star vehicle” for leading man Glen.

It’s been pretty difficult to miss Glen’s most recent projects – including box office smashes Top Gun: Maverick and Anyone But You – but what about the rest of the cast? Well, here’s where you’ve seen them before…

Adria Arjona

Adria Arjona in Hit Man (left) and Andor (right) Netflix/Disney

Adria Arjona plays Gary’s potential client – and love interest – Madison Figueroa Masters in Hit Man, but her big breakout role was playing leading star Dorothy Gale in fantasy drama Emerald City, inspired by the Oz book series by L. Frank Baum.

She’s also known for portraying Anathema Device in Good Omens, and the mechanic Bix Caleen in the Star Wars series Andor.

Going further back, you might remember her as in season two of True Detective, in which she played Emily, the on-screen girlfriend of Paul Woodrugh (Taylor Kitsch).

In the film world, she’s made her mark with roles in Father Of The Bride, Pacific Rim: Uprising and Triple Frontier.

Oh, and you may have also seen her name in the headlines recently after it was confirmed she’s dating fellow actor Jason Momoa.

Austin Amelio

Austin Amelio in Hit Man (left) and The Walking Dead (right) Netflix/AMC

Like Glen, Austin Amelio also previously worked with Richard Linklator in his 2016 film Everybody Wants Some!!, reuniting with the director to play Jasper in Hit Man.

However, maybe you’ll know him best for playing Dwight in The Walking Dead between 2015 and 2018, as well as appearing in the spin-off series Fear The Walking Dead.

Austin’s smaller past projects include 2021’s No Future, with Stranger Things’ Charlie Heaton, and the 2019 horror Mercy Black.

Retta

Retta in Hit Man (left) and Parks And Recreation (right) Netflix/NBC/Getty

Along with playing Claudette in Hit Man, we all know Retta best for playing Donna Meagle in Parks And Recreation. She’s also had recurring roles on Good Girls and Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce.

More recently, you might have seen her play Dr. Evelyn Bartlett in The Greatest Hits starring Lucy Boynton, Justin H. Min and future Superman David Corenswet.

Evan Holtzman

Evan Holtzman in Hit Man (left) and with Glen Powell in Hidden Figures (right) Netflix/Fox

Playing Ray in Hit Man is one of Evan Holtzman’s biggest credits yet.

Prior to that, he’d mostly been cast in minor roles in TV shows like Julie Delpy’s On The Verge, Messiah, Criminal Minds and Westworld.

You might have also briefly caught him in Alex Garland’s Civil War, in which he played a Secret Service Agent.

He’s even shared the screen with Glen Powell once before, playing US pilot Deke Slayton in 2017’s Hidden Figures.

Molly Bernard

Molly Bernard in The Blacklist David Giesbrecht/NBC/Sony Pictur

Molly Bernard plays Gary’s ex-wife Alicia in Hit Man, but she’s best known for her role as Lauren Heller on the TV series Younger.

She’s also been in shows like Chicago Med, The Blacklist and Transparent, along with small roles in Sully, starring Tom Hanks, and Otherhood with Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette and Felicity Huffman.

Gralen Bryant Banks

Gralen Bryant Banks in Hit Man Netflix

Gralen Bryant Banks doesn’t have a huge amount of big roles to his name, but the credits on his resume are impressive all the same.

Before he played Sergeant Hank in Hit Man, you might remember him as Walter Bell in Prime Video’s The Burial, which starred Tommy Lee Jones and Jamie Foxx.

He also played the Barden University Dean in Pitch Perfect 2 and a pharmacist in last year’s Five Nights At Freddy’s. Besides that, he’s appeared briefly in Greenbook, Queen & Slim and Bryan Cranston’s Your Honor.

Sanjay Rao

Sanjay Rao as Phil in Hit Man Netflix

Before playing Claudette’s partner Phil in Hit Man, Sanjay Rao didn’t have a huge amount of known credits to his name, either.

However, film fans might have previously seen him in the 2021 rom-com The One You’re With and the 2022 neo-noir comedy Bad Romance.

He’s also been in single episodes of The Flight Attendant, Truth Be Told and Mo.