Holly Willoughby Is Bringing This Iconic Gameshow Back To Our Screens

Holly Willoughby via Associated Press

Holly Willoughby is returning to ITV to host the revival of a classic 1990s game show.

The former This Morning presenter will be teaming up with her Dancing On Ice co-star Stephen Mulhern to present a revival of You Bet!, which has been off air for nearly 30 years.

The new version will mirror the original show – which aired on ITV between 1988 and 1997 – in which a panel of celebrities and the studio audience predicts whether contestants can complete a variety of unique challenges.

At the end of the episode, the audience votes for their favourite challenger who will take home £10,000, while the winning celebrity secures another £10,000 for a charity of their choice.

“I’m so excited to be part of this iconic game show with the fabulous Stephen Mulhern,” said Holly in a press statement.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the astonishing skills on show from the challengers and which of our celebrity panellists can come out on top.”

Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby on the set of Dancing On Ice earlier this year Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock

Stephen added: “I loved You Bet! as a kid, so I’m very excited to be hosting this with the wonderful Holly Willoughby. From the big and spectacular to the unique and unexpected, I can’t wait to see what extraordinary skills the challengers have up their sleeves.”

Two specials are set to air later this year, though release dates are still yet to be announced.

Holly is also set to present Bear Grylls’ new Netflix show Bear Hunt next year.

The TV personality has slowly been returning to presenting duties since a man was sentenced to life in prison for plotting her kidnap, rape and murder.

After news of the plot became public, Holly announced that she was stepping down from presenting This Morning after 14 years.