The Home Office Wrongly Accused This Student Of Cheating – Now His World Is 'Finished'

Migrant Voice

Theresa May's inflammatory "Go Home" vans when Home Secretary is why she blew a dog whistle today. The PM isn't as nice as she pretends pic.twitter.com/pi2hxHG1dl — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) May 8, 2017

At the same time it was sowing the seeds of what would become the Windrush scandal, the wrongful detainment or threatened deportation of migrants who arrived in the UK from the West Indies before 1973. Together, the measures all sought to meet David Cameron’s 2010 pledge to bring net migration down to “tens of thousands a year, not hundreds of thousands” – a target that has never been met. But as the Windrush scandal and the case of Chowdhury have dramatically exposed, thousands of people who say they have followed the letter of the law have been embroiled in this drive to create a “hostile environment”. In a blog for HuffPost UK, Chowdhury describes how he felt when the yellow envelope arrived: “‘My world is finished’, I thought. “I’d heard about other people who had been accused of this in the news and I knew it was a trap – once you got the accusation, there was no way out, no way to fight it. “But I never thought it would happen to me.” For the past five years, Chowdhury, and the others accused of cheating, have faced a battle to carry on studying, while facing the prospect of being deported at any moment. “They arrested me and told me I would be put on a flight that evening,” Chowdhury says. “I asked to call my lawyer, but they said I wasn’t allowed to call anyone. I told them I had a case pending with the Home Office, but they said that wasn’t true. I told them I didn’t want to go, but they told me I had no other option and it was better to follow their instructions. “I was shaking and crying, thinking, today is my day. I only had the clothes I was wearing, an Oyster card and £5 in my pocket.” But five minutes before the plane was due to take off, Chowdhury was removed from the plane. He later learned his lawyer – a law student friend he had asked to help – had convinced the Home Office he did indeed have a case with them pending. “But that didn’t stop them locking me up overnight at Harmondsworth detention centre and detaining me for a week at [immigration removal centre] The Verne in Dorset,” he says. “I felt like a criminal, like I’d killed someone.”

Migrant Voice Nazmul Chowdhury hasn't told his family in Bangladesh what has happened. "They call me every day to ask when I’m coming home and why I haven’t finished my studies yet."