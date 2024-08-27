If You Want To Get Into Running But Can't Seem To, This Approach Is Ideal For You

Unsplash

Running looks so cool, doesn’t it?

Especially for those of us that emphatically don’t run, it seems so out of reach. Even if you’ve tried it, done the popular trends to get into running, bought the perfect ugly-but-supportive running shoes, it can seem like running is something that some people can just do and the rest of us can’t.

However, according to Sam Quinn, Personal Training Lead at Nuffield Health, it’s not so much that running isn’t for everyone but instead that you just need to find your own rhythm, and this starts with soemthing called, uh, Fartlek.

Quinn explained that Fartlek was first developed by Swedish Olympian Gosta Holmer in the 1930’s and since then, it’s made its way around the globe and become a popular training technique for athletes and amateurs alike.

This technique is ideal for beginners and advanced runners alike as it is adjusted entirely to your fitness level and ability.

How Fartlek running works

So, if you’ve found that you struggle to keep going at a specific pace, this is exactly the workout for you because it is created with constant adjustment in mind.

It’s a playful take on interval training with the power of pace entirely in your hands. Yes. Please.

Quinn explained: “This might mean you run at a consistent pace for two minutes with a 20 second sprint in between. You could also try two or three minutes at a faster pace on your long run before dropping back into a more comfortable rhythm.”

Unlike similar training approaches, Fartlek has no hard-and-fast rules. You control when the pace changes, what it changes to and when you’re ready to mix things up.

Quinn added: “Fartlek helps mimic the ebbs and flows of a race during your training. Whilst we all aim to pace our races perfectly, the terrain, conditions, and how we feel on the day all influence how confidently we move during a race.

“Fartlek and other types of tempo runs are a great way of getting your body used to small and frequent changes in pace, whether that be during hilly terrain or because you’re struggling during a particular section of the race.”

Where you can do Fartlek running

Quinn said: “One of the chief benefits of fartlek training is that you can do It anywhere. All you need to get started is a pair of running shoes and some suitable clothing.

“Fartlek can be done on the road, in your local park, at a running track, or out in the countryside on some local trails.

“If you’d rather run inside, you can even do fartlek runs on a treadmill by adjusting the speed setting at intervals. Some treadmills even have a “random” feature that will alternate gradients, hills, and tempos for you.”

The mental health benefits of Fartlek running

When performed correctly and safely, fartlek training has a number of mental health benefits, including: