Jade Thirlwall's Behind-The-Scenes Peek At Her Mr Bean Costume Is Almost As Epic As The Outfit Itself

Jordan Stephens and Jade Thirlwall on Halloween Dave Benett/Getty Images

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, it won’t have escaped you that Jade Thirlwall – pop princess, fierce LGBTQ+ ally and Little Mix legend – served up one of our favourite Halloween looks of the year, with her scarily accurate Mr Bean costume.

Yes, the chart-topping singer donned prosthetics and the character’s signature tweed jacket to channel Rowan Atkinson’s comedy creation on for the spookiest night of the year, where she was joined by boyfriend Jordan Stephens as Mr Bean’s beloved teddy bear.

Advertisement

And while fans clamoured at the original costume, we’re just as impressed with some newly-released behind-the-scenes snaps of the Geordie singer’s costume.

In an Instagram post shared to her 10.6 million followers, Jade revealed just how glamorous the costume really was, with the final three snaps of the photo-dump capturing her pulling the prosthetic face-covering off, with hilarious results.

Scroll through the below to see for yourself:

The outfit – hailed as “iconic” and “epic” by fans in Jade’s comments – is rivalled only by another costume seen in the snaps, in which the Shout Out To My Ex singer recreates a classic witchy look from her younger days, right down to the green face paint and (excuse us, Jade) bedraggled hair.

Advertisement

Bizarrely, Jade wasn’t the only guest at Maya Jama’s annual Halloween bash to pay homage to Mr Bean, with YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg also dressing as the classic character Mr Bean.