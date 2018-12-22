Jeremy Corbyn Under Fire For Saying He Would Press Ahead With Brexit As PM

Jeremy Corbyn has been criticised by Remain supporters inside and outside Labour after saying his party would go ahead with Brexit if it won a snap general election in the new year.

The opposition leader used an interview with the Guardian to also say that he would recommend the party advocate Brexit if there was a second referendum as he hit out at EU laws on state aid which he said blocked investment.

But his remarks were attacked by Labour MPs who believe he should swing the party behind a second referendum that would give people a chance to stay in the EU.

Labour’s former shadow business minister Chuka Umunna said the interview was “deeply depressing and disappointing”.

Writing on Facebook he said: “Brexit is essentially a project of the hard right of British politics who want to turn Britain into a lightly regulated, offshore tax haven for the super rich, devoid of proper protections for workers, and one which seeks to dump the blame for the UK’s problems on immigrants.

“Labour should stop pretending there is ‘good’ Brexit deal and we should certainly not be sponsoring this project because Brexit is the problem – it solves nothing.”