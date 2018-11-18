Jeremy Corbyn 'Doesn't Know' How He Would Vote In Second Brexit Referendum

"I've read a lot of it" - @jeremycorbyn admits to @RidgeOnSunday he hasn't read all 500 pages of the Withdrawal Agreement #Ridge Follow live updates: https://t.co/8BT4zxdKBo pic.twitter.com/6jSfJprIuY

Jeremy Corbyn has said he does not know how he would vote in a second Brexit referendum.

The Labour leader, who has repeatedly been accused of being a closet Eurosceptic, also said he hasn’t read all of Theresa May’s draft Brexit deal.

He also revealed that he believed another referendum was “an option for the future” and “not an option for today”.

In an interview with Sky News’ Sophy Ridge, Corbyn was challenged about whether he would vote to remain in a re-run of the referendum, he said: “Well, I don’t know how I’m going to vote, what the options would be at that time.

“But I wanted us to remain in the EU, that was my vote in that referendum.”

He also underlined that Labour “couldn’t stop” Brexit as it didn’t have the votes in Parliament.

He said: “As of this moment, the arithmetic in parliament is such that Brexit has been triggered, Article 50. We voted for Article 50 in order to give respect to the referendum.

“I was asked this question by Der Spiegel and what I said was we couldn’t stop it because we don’t have the votes in parliament to do so.”