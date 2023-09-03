Jeremy Hunt Admits Inflation Is Set To Rise Again Despite Sunak's Pledge To Halve It

Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak. STEFAN ROUSSEAU via Getty Images

Inflation is set to rise again despite Rishi Sunak’s pledge to halve it, Jeremy Hunt has admitted.

In a blow for the prime minister, the chancellor said “there may be a blip” this month.

Sunak promised in January - when inflation was more than 10% - that he would halve it by the end of this year.

Last month it was revealed that the rate had fallen to 6.8% in July from 7.9% the month before.

But appearing on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Hunt conceded that trend is set to be reversed.

He said: “I do think we may see a blip in inflation in September, but after that the Bank of England is saying it will down to around 5%.”

"We can see the plan [to tackle rising costs] is working"



Chancellor Jeremy Hunt says "there may be a blip in inflation" this month, but the Bank of England has predicted a drop afterwards#BBCLauraK https://t.co/H5cHGUu3Es pic.twitter.com/QS0mGoYW8d — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) September 3, 2023

Sarah Olney, the Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson, said: “It is an insult to the British people that the Chancellor describes people’s weekly food shops and bills going up as just a ‘blip’.

“The Conservatives simply don’t get it and have completely failed to get a grip of spiralling bills.