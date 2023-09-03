'No Way To Run A Whelk Stall': Jeremy Hunt Savaged Over Shambolic Tory Record

Jeremy Hunt was left squirming on live TV as he was savaged over the Tories’ chaotic record in government.
The chancellor was shown a list of the astonishing number of cabinet jobs given to senior Conservative MPs since the last general election in 2019.
Nadhim Zahawi tops the lost with an incredible nine positions, while Oliver Dowden and Lucy Frazer have seven each, followed by Dominic Raab and Steve Barclay on six.
Appearing on Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips on Sky News, Hunt was told: “One cabinet minister who’s not even in the cabinet any more [Zahawi] had nine jobs.
“This is a higher turnover of even a Premier League manager. You and I support the same team, Chelsea. A Chelsea manager feels safer than a cabinet minister.
“This is no way to run a whelk stall, is it, let alone a government?”
Hunt replied: “We have had turbulence caused by things like the pandemic [and] big changes in our economic model.
“What I would say is that since Rishi Sunak has become prime minister that has changed, and he has made only the most limited changes.
“The most recent change, the defence secretary, was caused by a personal decision by Ben Wallace to step down.
“What Rishi Sunak is interested in is not the personalities, but who is going to get the job done and when people get the job done, he backs them.”