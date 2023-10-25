LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump’s latest campaign rally comment gave Jimmy Fallon pause for thought on Tuesday’s broadcast of The Tonight Show.

Trump at an event in New Hampshire riffed on possibly being the first person to ever realise that the word “us” is spelled the same as “US,” the abbreviation for the United States.

“I’m for us. You know how you spell us right? You spell us, US I just picked that up. Has anyone ever thought of that? I just picked that up,” he asked.