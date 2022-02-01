Joe Biden Has Never Been 'Ambushed By A Cake', US President's Press Secretary Confirms As Partygate Goes Global

The PM’s wife Carrie reportedly arranged a surprise birthday party in Downing Street’s Cabinet Room with up to 30 people present for the prime minister on June 19, 2020.

At the time, the government’s Covid restrictions stated only six people could meet, and it had to be outdoors.

No.10 has not denied this gathering took place but claimed it was just Downing Street staff who “gathered briefly”, and Johnson was only present for 10 minutes.

Conor Burns, the Northern Ireland minister and a long-standing ally, told Channel 4 News: “It was not a premeditated, organised party in that sense, that the prime minister himself decided to have sent out ...”

Presenter Cathy Newman responded: “Well, invites were sent out.”

Burns replied: “Well, as far as I can see, he was in a sense, ambushed with a cake.”

Police officers are investigating 12 separate gatherings in No 10 and Whitehall during 2020 and 2021 – including three that Johnson is known to have attended and one in the PM’s Downing Street flat – to find out whether coronavirus lockdown laws were broken.