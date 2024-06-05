Joe Lycett Marks UK Election Debate Night With His Favourite Activity – Trolling Liz Truss

Joe Lycett John Phillips via Getty Images

Well, it wouldn’t be a major political event without a bit of ribbing from Joe Lycett, would it?

Tuesday night saw the leaders of the Conservative and Labour parties, Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer, going head-to-head for the first time in a live TV debate ahead of next month’s general election.

However, the Late Night Lycett host took the opportunity to get nostalgic for political days gone by.

“I miss her every single day,” he joked on X, alongside a photo of former prime minister Liz Truss, having previously been one of her most vocal critics during her oh-so-brief stint in parliament in 2022.

I miss her every single day pic.twitter.com/Jgy8BwiuaP — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) June 4, 2024

Joe then claimed to be “few pints in already”, revealing he’d already scheduled several more posts about Truss as his “political analysis” for the evening.

And he was certainly true to his word…

Full disclosure I'm a few pints in already so this is the political analysis I've scheduled for the evening pic.twitter.com/OWKLGfb5Z4 — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) June 4, 2024

Over the course of Truss’ 49-day tenure as the UK’s leader in 2022, Joe carried on a running gag about being “very right-wing”, which began when he appeared on Laura Kuenssberg’s inaugural BBC politics show the day before Truss was announced as the new PM and ironically fawned over the Conservative MP.

While Truss may have left Downing Street over a year ago, the stand-up comedian is still very much known for his political commentary and takedowns of the current government.