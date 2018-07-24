Kate Garraway Asks 'Good Morning Britain' Guest To Remove Offensive Puppet

‘Good Morning Britain’ host Kate Garraway was forced to ask a guest to remove an offensive puppet from the show during a debate on Tuesday.

During the show, Kate and co-host Charlotte Hawkins were discussing the legacy of Punch and Judy, debating whether or not the puppet show should be updated to reflect modern times with puppeteer Bryan Llewellyn.

As Bryan discussed changing attitudes, he presented one of his puppets, which he said was of a “black singer”, but Kate was having none of it.