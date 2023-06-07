Labour On Track For 140-Seat Majority At Next General Election, Bombshell Poll Shows

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Euan Cherry - PA Images via Getty Images

The Labour Party is on track to win a 140-seat majority at the next election, a new poll has found.

The bombshell MRP analysis suggests Keir Starmer is heading for 10 Downing Street on the back of a landslide victory in 2024.

It is the first poll to look at voting intentions under the new boundary changes that will be in force at the next general election.

Labour would win 35% of the vote while the Conservatives would win 23%, according to the poll conducted by Focaldata for the Best for Britain campaign group.

That would be enough to give Labour 470 seats, with the Tories left with just 129.

However, polling experts stressed that there could still be a hung parliament if right-wing party Reform UK stands aside in Tory marginals and a large group of undecided voters break for the Conservatives.

That would leave Labour on 316 seats and the Tories on 286.

Naomi Smith, Best for Britain’s CEO, said that while Labour’s lead “looks healthy” but their margins are “falling everywhere” and their lead is smaller than their last poll conducted in Autumn 2022.

She also said that Rishi Sunak had won back some voters disaffected by Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-budget.

But even in a worst-case scenario for Labour, it would still be the biggest party in a hung parliament, according to the analysis.