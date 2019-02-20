MPs who flee the Labour Party over Brexit are “scabs” who will live to regret their decision, an ally of Jeremy Corbyn has said.

Lloyd Russell-Moyle’s stark message was aimed at eight of his former colleagues, who resigned this week in protest over anti-Semitism and Corbyn’s failure to be more pro-EU.

Speaking at an event in Westminster, the Brighton Kemptown MP also revealed Corbyn had come under huge pressure “behind closed doors” from MPs over the walkouts and was now “edging” towards a new “remain and reform” Brexit policy.

“We are getting to the right position with the leadership. It should never have been in doubt really,” he said.

“I am almost certain, when the votes come, that we will be in a position of remaining in and reforming the EU – and those scabs that left will suddenly regret the day that they ever left the Labour Party.”

The ex-Labour MPs, which includes high-profile EU campaigners Luciana Berger and Chuka Umunna, now sit as a new Independent Group in parliament.

Three Tory MPs – Anna Soubry, Heidi Allen and Sarah Wollaston – left Theresa May’s benches to join them on Wednesday.

Russell-Moyle, who was joined at the ‘Love Socialism, Hate Brexit’ event by three shadow ministers and a Labour whip, said Labour must push to keep and even extend freedom of movement.

“We must be very clear in this party that we must be pro-migrant, we must be pro-free movement – and let’s extend out,” he said. “Let’s start with our nearest neighbours and, I hope, eventually the world.”

He went on to slate Tory Brexiteers as having a “racist” vision for the country’s future.

“To me that was what freedom of movement was about – bringing down those walls,” he said.

He added: “When they talk about leaving Europe and having a better relationship with the Commonwealth, it is a better relationship with the white Commonwealth – their vision of Brexit is explicitly racist, it’s a nasty, colonial vision.”