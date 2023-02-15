Lady Gaga arriving at last year's Grammys ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Lady Gaga has teased fans with the first snap of herself and Joaquin Phoenix in character on the set of the new Joker film.

Over the summer, it was confirmed that the Grammy-winning singer – who previously appeared in the films House Of Gucci and A Star Is Born, the latter of which earned her a Best Actress nod at the Oscars – was joining the sequel as a new incarnation of the iconic Batman villain Harley Quinn.

With filming now underway, Gaga has shared the first snap of herself on set on Instagram, posing alongside Joaquin.

The behind-the-scenes photo shows the Rain On Me singer in an intense moment with Joaquin, whose make-up stained face she is seen holding.

She captioned the snap “Folie A Deux”, which is also the subtitle of the upcoming Joker sequel.

Back in December, director Todd Phillips shared the first photo of Joaquin reprising the role that won him his first Oscar in 2020.

In the intriguing photo, Joaquin is seen shirtless while staring blankly upwards, with his character apparently having his face shaved by an orderly.

It was previously reported that, unlike the first Joker film, Folie A Deux – the title of which refers to a shared psychosis – would be a musical.

Gaga confirmed her involvement in the project with a theatrical tweet in August 2022.

Joker: Folie à Deux

10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022

Joker proved hugely popular at the box office upon its release in 2019, and led the way at the Academy Awards the following year with 11 nominations, winning Best Original Score and Best Actor for Joaquin.

However, it wasn’t without its controversies, with many criticising the film’s depiction of mental illness and gun violence.