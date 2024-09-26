EntertainmentukfilmLady GagaJoaquin Phoenix

Lady Gaga Goes All Out At Latest Joker II Premiere And We're Totally Mad For It

The Oscar winner walked the red carpet with Folie À Deux co-star Joaquin Phoenix.
Daniel Welsh
Lady Gaga at the London premiere of Folie À Deux on Wednesday night
Pretty much everything Lady Gaga does right now is only helping build our excitement for her performance in the new Joker movie Folie À Deux.

When she attended the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month, we were delighted to see the chart-topping star serving up some old school Gaga on the red carpet.

Meanwhile, for Folie À Deux’s London premiere on Wednesday, her approach was a lot more literal.

Gaga was pictured making her way into the event in a floor-length red dress with some enormous shoulder details.

Lady Gaga channelled Harley Quinn at the Folie À Deux premiere
However, it was her hair and makeup that really caught our attention, with Gaga sporting a red bob hairstyle for the occasion, along with bright blue eyeshadow and single tear detail.

The Grammy winner walked the red carpet with her Joker co-star Joaquin Phoenix, who kept things decidedly more simple in a black suit and trainers.

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga
It was a similar look to a promo video she shared earlier this week, to promote Harlequin, her upcoming Folie À Deux “companion album” with music inspired by the film.

The clip sees Gaga exploring the Louvre museum in Paris at night-time, before giving the Mona Lisa a Joker-esque makeover.

There’s always a Joker. #FiguresDuFou #Louvre #JokerMovie pic.twitter.com/bEYHE59p40

— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) September 25, 2024

Gaga puts her own spin on the iconic Batman villain Harley Quinn in Folie À Deux, alongside Joaquin, who reprises his role from the first Joker film.

Unlike its predecessor, though, Folie À Deux incorporates musical elements, with both Joaquin and Gaga performing covers of standards made popular by Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra and The Carpenters in the sequel.

Joker: Folie À Deux hits cinemas on Friday 4 October.

