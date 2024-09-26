Lady Gaga Goes All Out At Latest Joker II Premiere And We're Totally Mad For It

Pretty much everything Lady Gaga does right now is only helping build our excitement for her performance in the new Joker movie Folie À Deux.
When she attended the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month, we were delighted to see the chart-topping star serving up some old school Gaga on the red carpet.
Meanwhile, for Folie À Deux’s London premiere on Wednesday, her approach was a lot more literal.
Gaga was pictured making her way into the event in a floor-length red dress with some enormous shoulder details.
However, it was her hair and makeup that really caught our attention, with Gaga sporting a red bob hairstyle for the occasion, along with bright blue eyeshadow and single tear detail.
The Grammy winner walked the red carpet with her Joker co-star Joaquin Phoenix, who kept things decidedly more simple in a black suit and trainers.
It was a similar look to a promo video she shared earlier this week, to promote Harlequin, her upcoming Folie À Deux “companion album” with music inspired by the film.
The clip sees Gaga exploring the Louvre museum in Paris at night-time, before giving the Mona Lisa a Joker-esque makeover.
Gaga puts her own spin on the iconic Batman villain Harley Quinn in Folie À Deux, alongside Joaquin, who reprises his role from the first Joker film.
Unlike its predecessor, though, Folie À Deux incorporates musical elements, with both Joaquin and Gaga performing covers of standards made popular by Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra and The Carpenters in the sequel.
Joker: Folie À Deux hits cinemas on Friday 4 October.